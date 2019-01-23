Heavy rain causes wastewater overflow at Victoria beaches

Public notices being posted at beaches in Oak Bay and Saanich

No official weather notice was in effect Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the sky from opening up and dumping more than 20mm of rain over the south Island.

Environment Canada reports 21.6mm of precipitation fell throughout the day. That wasn’t enough to set a record, which has stood since 2005 when 39.6mm of rain fell in Greater Victoria.

But it was enough to cause the Capital Regional District to issue a wastewater discharge notice.

They say heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines. Affected areas include:

Between Rutland Road (Oak Bay) and Seaview Road (Saanich) including Cadboro Bay

Between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay in Oak Bay

Residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater could pose a health risk. Public advisories will be posted at those beaches until sample results show enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100ml recreational limit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter