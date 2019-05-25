(Unsplash image/Gabriele Diwald)

Heavy rain causes wastewater overflow at some Greater Victoria beaches

CRD advises public to aovoid entering affected waters

The CRD is advising Greater Victoria residents to avoid entering certain waters due to stormwater and wastewater overflows that may pose a health risk.

A public service announcement from the CRD said heavy rain on Saturday caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria.

The affected areas are between Rutland Road in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich, including Cadboro Bay.

Residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci bacteria levels are below the recreational limit.

The Swiftsure International Yacht Race Inshore Classic is set to end in Cadboro Bay later Saturday.

For updates, visit https://www.crd.bc.ca.

