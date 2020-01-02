Heavy rainfall on New Year’s Eve has caused storm and wastewater overflows at some Greater Victoria shorelines. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflow warning from CRD

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

Heavy rain in the region led to combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines, according to the Capital Regional District.

The overflows occurred during the evening of Dec. 31, 2019 with affected areas between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt as well as between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay in Oak Bay.

The CRD is advising the public to avoid going in the water along the affected shorelines as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

Beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

The signs are a precaution and are put up in consultation with Island Health and local municipalities.

For updates visit crd.bc.ca.

