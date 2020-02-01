Heavy wind and rain hit Vancouver Island on Friday night, resulting in flooding and wastewater contamination at several Greater Victoria beaches. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

Public safety notice issued by CRD Saturday morning

Many South Island residents woke up to flooding on Saturday morning following heavy rains overnight.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning Greater Victoria residents to avoid several beaches in the area due to wastewater contamination.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange floods, traffic patterns altered

A public safety notice was issued on Feb. 1 after stormwater and wastewater were found to have overflowed, affecting several shorelines in the area including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, McNeill Bay and Gonzales Bay in Oak Bay, Ross Bay and Clover Point in Victoria, Willows Beach, Cadboro Bay and Arbutus Cove Park to Telegraph Cove in Saanich.

The water on the affected shorelines may pose health risks so, as a precaution, residents are asked to stay out of the water.

Public health advisory signs will be posted at the contaminated beaches until water samples are clear.

READ ALSO: Windstorm causes 47 power outages on the South Island

The CRD has also opted to temporarily close the Lochside Regional trail between Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue because the excess rain made the ground “unstable.”

For updates, visit the CRD website or check the CRD Twitter.

Most Read