Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

Many South Island residents woke up to flooding on Saturday morning following heavy rains overnight.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning Greater Victoria residents to avoid several beaches in the area due to wastewater contamination.

A public safety notice was issued on Feb. 1 after stormwater and wastewater were found to have overflowed, affecting several shorelines in the area including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, McNeill Bay and Gonzales Bay in Oak Bay, Ross Bay and Clover Point in Victoria, Willows Beach, Cadboro Bay and Arbutus Cove Park to Telegraph Cove in Saanich.

Several crews have been working around the clock dealing with flooding related issues. We have opened the Public Works Call Center at 250-475-5599. The Public Works yard is open and sand bags are available to Saanich residents as needed.

2/2https://t.co/wHX80GehzQ pic.twitter.com/VbedmbHeQo — District of Saanich (@saanich) February 1, 2020

If your home has experienced flooding due to last night's storm, please call your home insurance provider for info about next steps. If you want to inform the Township of a backup/flooding issue, please contact engineering@esquimalt.ca or calling 250-414-7108. #esquimalt — TownshipOfEsquimalt (@EsquimaltBC) February 1, 2020

The water on the affected shorelines may pose health risks so, as a precaution, residents are asked to stay out of the water.

Public health advisory signs will be posted at the contaminated beaches until water samples are clear.

The CRD has also opted to temporarily close the Lochside Regional trail between Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue because the excess rain made the ground “unstable.”

For updates, visit the CRD website or check the CRD Twitter.

