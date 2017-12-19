Heavy rains bring wastewater overflow

Heavy rains have resulted in wastewater discharges across the region.

The Capital Regional District reports heavy precipitation caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria beginning Tuesday morning. Normal operations are expected to resume at all pump stations by early evening. The areas affected are in the vicinity of Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, Clover Point in Victoria, McMicking Point, Hood, Humber and Rutland in Oak Bay, Finnerty Cove in Saanich, and Saanichton Bay in Central Saanich.

As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

For updates, please visit www.crd.bc.ca.