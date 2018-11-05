Chairs at McNeill Bay, a digital painting and photo by Suzanne Heron.

Heavy rains cause wastewater overflows in Oak Bay, Saanich

Beaches within the affected areas are posted with public health advisory signs

Heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria beginning the evening of Nov. 3 and continuing into the night. The areas affected include Saanich between Seaview Road and Rutland Road including Cadboro Bay, and in Oak Bay between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay.

READ ALSO: Sewer upgrades planned for North Dairy area

As a result of these discharges, the CRD advised residents Saturday to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay awards Humber design for Uplands sewer separation

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.


