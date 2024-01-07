Heavy snow expected for coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns

Inland areas to see significant snowfall, while coastal communities likely to get mix of snow and rain

Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week. A person, lower right, walks a dog after an overnight and morning snowstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week.

It says there is also potential for snow at sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island Monday.

But the weather office says mild air moving into the region will help transition any coastal snow to rain by Monday afternoon, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island.

It says strong winds will develop on the west side of Vancouver Island Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says these winds will also reach the inner south coast on Tuesday.

It is warning that heavy snow combined with strong winds may result in zero visibility for drivers on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Hope to Princeton from Monday night until Wednesday morning.

The weather office issued a storm watch for the highway Sunday, saying strong winds and blizzard-like conditions can be expected at the highest elevations.

Environment Canada says similar conditions are also expected along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass as a frontal system sweeps through the region, bringing heavy snow for much of Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It says winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together and is advising drivers to avoid travelling if possible.

The Canadian Press