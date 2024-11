Heavy snow and winds are forecast into Tuesday

Environment Canada has special weather statements issued for three major highways in B.C.'s interior.

High winds, blowing snow, and poor visibility should be expected on the Coquihalla from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the highways through the day Monday, Nov. 4.

Heavy snow and winds are forecast into Tuesday, Nov. 5.