Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Due to the amount of snow that has fallen in the past 48 hours, Mount Washington Alpine Resort will not open Sunday, Jan. 21.

The following notice has been posted on the Mount Washington website:

Resort is Closed. Due to heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger, we will not be opening today. Please do not travel up the road.We advise that guests do not travel the road up. Stay tuned here for up-to-date information.

According to the resort’s website, 80 cm of snow fell overnight, and 105 cm fell in the past 24 hours, giving the hill a base of 278 cm.

