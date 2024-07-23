B.C. WILDFIRES: Heavy winds, hard hail, high heat add to woes

Changing weather patterns expected to bring new challenges to firefighting efforts

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a significant change in the weather could ramp-up fire activity, as Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms in several parts of the province following weeks of hot and dry conditions.

The service says there were thousands of lightning strikes over the weekend in the province’s north, and more lightning is on the way for multiple regions, with severe storms potentially bringing gusty winds, hailstones the size of nickels and heavy downpours of rain.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist as more than 368 fires burn in the province, 73 of which sparked in the last 24 hours. Of those burning, 213 are considered out of control.

Environment Canada says heat warnings remain in effect for a number of communities, where daytime temperatures have hovered above 30 degrees, although temperatures are expected to ease over the coming days.

Antler Creek

Discovered: July 20

Location: west of Antler Creek near Wells, B.C.

Size: 3,380 hectares

Suspected cause: lightning

Evacuation orders remain for Barkerville Area and the Bowron Lake Park Area, as well as the Bowran Area. Smoke continues to be visible in the neary communities. BC Wildfire Service said Monday that crews were focused on the northwest side of the fire, which is burning on both sides of 3100 road.

Shetland Creek

Discovered: July 12

Location: 7 kilometres north of Spences Bridge

Size: 19,941 hectares

Suspected cause: lightning

On Tuesday, wildfire crews were battling not just the originating wildfire but an additional blaze sparked nearby, called the Finney creek wildfire. That fire has already sparked evacuation alerts. The blazes had not converged as of Tuesday morning. Several properties on Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge were put on evacuation order Monday, while the regional district also issued an order for an area extending along the Thompson River south of Ashcroft. Logan Lake placed a small area at the extreme west of the district beside the Thompson River on evacuation order, as well as the Cook's Ferry Indian Band.

Crews have been battling the tumultuous fire in hot and dry conditions, with wind gusts reaching 30 kilometres per hour.

Aylwin Creek

Discovered: July 18

Location: West Kootenays, near Silverton

Size: 121 hectares

Suspected cause: lightning

Highway 6 remains closed due to this smaller yet significantly disruptive wildfire of note. Crews were forced to hold off on fighting the fire via air on Monday due to heavy smoke, while BC Wildfire Service noted the silver lining with heavy smoke is that "it reduces solar intensity which keeps fire activity from increasing."

A number of properties remain on high alert, specifically in the Village of Silverton.

"Heavy equipment is establishing machine guard. Work continues on control lines to tie into the cliffs above Slocan Lake that is a natural guard," BC Wildfire Service said.

Komonko Creek

Discovered: July 19

Location: West Kootenays, near Silverton

Size: 534 hectares

Suspected cause: lightning

Burning close to Aylwin Creek, the Komonko Creek blaze remains out of control. The same incident management team fighting Aylwin is in charge of navigating this fire.

Non-essential travel discouraged

On Monday, the province announced that non-essential travel to the Interior is also discouraged as wildfire activity has increased, warning of potential highway closures and delays. The ministry of transportation said people who need to drive to the Interior should do so with plenty of gas, food, water and emergency supplies and be prepared for road closures and delays due to blazes near highways.

READ ALSO: About 400 properties under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires expand

READ ALSO: Town of Jasper, national park under evacuation alert due to wildfire