Helicopter plucks 'cliffed-out' hiker from Vancouver Island peak

Group was able to send call for help from Vancouver Island mountain using mobile device

Crew members from Alberni Valley Search and Rescue and Ascent Helicopters fly to 5040 Peak west of Port Alberni where four hikers were stranded June 24, 2024.

Four hikers had to be rescued by helicopter Tuesday night after they were stranded on 5040 Peak west of Port Alberni.

"The hikers were unfamiliar with the area and got cliffed out on the old trail," a spokesperson for Alberni Valley Rescue Squad said.

A helicopter from Ascent Helicopters in Parksville was dispatched along with a hoist team and a ground team from AVRS. Rescuers were able to hoist all four hikers in the helicopter and bring them back to safety in Port Alberni just before dark.

One of the hikers was able to use Apple SOS on their mobile device to call for help, which was lucky for the hikers, the spokesperson said. "Most terrain in our area does not have cell service."

Searchers recommend anyone hiking in the hills and mountains on Vancouver Island bring a satellite communication device "and always carry your essentials."