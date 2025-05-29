Emergency crews search Kelowna's Mission Creek for woman

Emergency crews at Mission Creek in Kelowna to search for missing woman

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.

Volunteers with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) remain at Mission Creek after a woman was reportedly lost in the fast-flowing water.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on May 28, a witness saw a woman who is described as approximately 20 years old, Caucasian, wearing a dark blue shirt and dark shorts, on the Mission Creek bridge at Casorso and Swamp Road.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan closed the Casorso Road underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway due to rising water levels, on May 5. The closure remains in effect.

"The fast-moving creek, swollen with spring runoff, added complexity to the search," said Ed Henczel, a spokesperson for COSAR.

The witness called emergency services and told first responders that the woman may have jumped into the water, and did not resurface.

The Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and COSAR responded immediately with rescue boats, ground crews and a police helicopter.

COSAR crews were staged at Truswell Park, along the creek banks, and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. While some search and rescue members remain in the area, other emergency crews have concluded their operations, for the evening.

However, if the woman who was reported to have fallen in the creek and is safe, Kelowna RCMP is asking that you contact police immediately at 250-762-3300. Anyone with information on the missing woman is asked to contact the RCMP.

"Your call will help ensure resources are not unnecessarily deployed and that responders can stand down safely. We thank the public for their cooperation and urge anyone with information to come forward," said Henczel.

@kelownacapnews Anyone with information on the woman who was last seen on Kelowna’s Casorso Mission Creek bridge is asked to call the RCMP immediately ♬ original sound - Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: 7:20 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) entered Mission Creek to search for a missing woman, Wednesday evening.

The woman entered the fast-flowing creek at the Casorso and Swamp Road bridge at about 5:10 p.m.

She is described as Caucasian, in her 20s, fit, and believed to have been wearing a dark blue shirt and blue shorts.

COSAR's Duane Tresnich said that witnesses claim they saw the women enter the water and not resurface, which prompted his crew's dispatch. The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP immediately.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan closed the Casorso Road underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway due to rising water levels, on May 5. The closure remains in effect.

Original:

Emergency crews have converged on Mission Creek to conduct a search. The nature of the incident has not yet been made public. The Kelowna RCMP and fire crews have attended the scene and have deployed a boat and a helicopter.

Emergency personnel are stationed along Mission Creek, between Casorso Road and Okanagan Lake.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This file will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

More to come.