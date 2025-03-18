VIDEO: Kelowna's Hells Angels clubhouse torn down

The home is located at 837 Ellis Street

The notorious Hells Angels clubhouse in Kelowna is being demolished on Tuesday, March 18.

Located at 837 Ellis Street, the home was sold to the City of Kelowna on Dec. 19, 2024, after being forfeited to the province back in February 2023.

The sale follows more than a decade of legal proceedings.

Kelowna was one of three locations forfeited to the province in 2023, which also included Vancouver and Nanaimo clubhouses. At the time, the province described it as a "major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime."

During Tuesday's demolition, North End residents in the area commented that they had watched the building go up in the early 90s and now were watching it come down.

According to B.C. Assessment, the Kelowna property was sold for $990,000 on Dec. 19, 2024, but was assessed at $1.2 million as of July 1, 2024.

The City of Kelowna purchased the property using funds from the Land Sales Reserve and said it was, "working to determine the best use for this land in the future."

The clubhouse on the Nanaimo property was demolished in November 2023.