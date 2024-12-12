Help coming for short-staffed B.C. RCMP detachments due to Surrey displacement

Surrey's transition to municipal police service frees up significant number of RCMP officers for transfer to other detachments

Help could be on the way for RCMP detachments around the province struggling because of high officer vacancy rates.

The move to create a standalone police force in Surrey is making hundreds of RCMP officers now posted there available for duties elsewhere.

Exactly how many of the approximately 800 RCMP officers who are gradually turning over policing responsibilities to the Surrey Police Service may be available to fill vacancies is now being worked out, said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark who speaks for the RCMP in B.C.

"We are working with members to determine preferred transfer locations and related timelines for optimal planning," said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark who speaks for the RCMP in B.C.

"The vast majority of members have identified their preference to be transferred to other RCMP detachments and units within B.C., and work is ongoing to facilitate this," said Clark.

The Terrace RCMP detachment is one of those throughout B.C. reporting high vacancy rates and the need to have officers working overtime to fill gaps.

Officer shortages ranging in the 20 per cent range to close to 30 per cent have been routinely reported in Terrace in the past several years, a situation that has frustrated Terrace city council members who raise the matter constantly with provincial officials.

Although the detachment has an approved staffing level of 31 officers for Terrace, city council budgets for less than that because it knows it cannot fill all the vacancies.

In his last report to city council, Terrace RCMP detachment commander Inspector Terry Gillespie reported the vacancy rate had dropped dramatically earlier this year but with transfers out, it has returned to the 20 per cent range, which he said is within the average reported elsewhere in the province.

The decision to create a separate Surrey police force was made before the current Surrey city council and mayor took office in 2022. Although the current council and mayor objected to the move and strenuously opposed it, the province ultimately stepped in to override their objections.

On Nov. 29, 2024 the Surrey Police Service officially became the police force for Surrey with its front-line officers now patrolling Whalley and Newton. Until it builds up its officer complement, the RCMP continues to cover South Surrey, Cloverdale, Fleetwood and Guildford. A complete transition is estimated to take until 2026/2027.

The RCMP had been Surrey's police force since 1951 and its detachment iwas the largest in Canada.