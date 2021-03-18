Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Helping Canada reach vaccine ‘parity’ critical to reopening border: U.S. congressman

Brian Higgins wants President Joe Biden to come up with a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border

A member of Congress says it’s vital for the U.S. to help Canada reach vaccine ‘parity’ in order to get their shared border back open.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins is cheering news of a White House plan to lend Canada 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Higgins has been on a crusade in recent weeks to convince President Joe Biden to come up with a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border.

He is also among several members of Congress consulted by the Wilson Center in a study of the economic impact of the border closure.

Members of that task force are expected to issue some of their preliminary findings later today.

Higgins wants the two countries to expand what they consider to be “essential travel” and to develop a system that would allow people who have been vaccinated to cross the border.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more
Next story
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck on Blanshard Street suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Blanshard Street. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck on Blanshard Street suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Northbound traffic is impacted as police investigate

This walk-up, three-storey apartment building off Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria is the type of mid-density housing that is not actively being built in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Where will the missing middle go in Oak Bay?

People are chomping to get at a housing plan, says Coun. Andrew Appleton

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is partnering with Lazarus Esports to offer a first-of-its-kind North American competitive esports golf showdown. (Pixabay photo)
Game on: Vancouver Island library offers gaming golf challenge

Competition will help VIRL expand into new markets and attract new audiences, say officials

Business owners are pushing Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street as pedestrian only. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Council to consider permanent pedestrianization of Broad Street block

1000-block of Broad Street was closed to traffic in spring 2020

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you met with friends outdoors

As the weather gets warmer and days get longer, thoughts begin to… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t return to film on Vancouver Island

The first Sonic movie was filmed in Ladysmith and other Vancouver Island locations

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Most Read