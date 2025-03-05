Helping troubled teens make it into their adult years this B.C. man's mission

Man who experienced homelessness, drug abuse and gangs reminds students there are services ready to ‘meet them where they are at’

Guy Felicella tells his story to students in Williams Lake about how he went from what some saw as "incorrigible" to recovery.

1 / 1 Guy Felicella tells his story to students in Williams Lake about how he went from what some saw as "incorrigible" to recovery. Advertisement

Guy Felicella once struggled with substance use disorder during nearly two decades in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, and came near to death six times in his life.

In the years since, it's become his mission tell his story and remind students they are not alone.

High school students heard that story, while learning about the importance of fighting stigma around mental health and addictions during a Feb. 26 Felicella presentation in Williams Lake.

“It’s a huge thing to know that there are other people in this world who have struggled from a very young age and who have made it out in their adult years,” said Laurel White, a harm reduction coordinator and drug checking technician at the BGC Williams Lake Club.

“We know we have lots of students that struggle with addiction issues, and we just want to bring in as many ways as possible to, to help them and support them,” said the school’s principal Curt Levens.

“It’s pretty hard to tell a 16, 17, 18-year-old what to do,” he said, adding the more information students have, the more positive choices they can make.

Felicella recounted how growing up in a “dysfunctional” household meant he faced uncertainty both at home and at school, with teachers asking him why he wasn’t easy to manage like his peers. As he got older and grew resentful, Felicella said he began to seek ways to distract himself.

“I was constantly distracting myself from sadness more than I was ever happy,” he said.

Sports were one way to do that, but they lasted only a few hours. One day, he found what he thought was a solution.

“I thought I found the greatest thing I ever found in the world, which is street drugs, something that could just immediately take it over,” Felicella said. “What no kid could understand at 12-years-old is that maybe those drugs that saved his life were going to progress into an addiction, and one day those drugs would end his life.”

Felicella got caught up in gangs, went through juvenile detention at 14-years-old and was homeless at a young age. He talked about his journey towards learning to forgive himself, and about finding the goodness in life.

“He’s such an inspiration to show that it is possible, you can be entrenched in experiencing homelessness, using substances for two decades of your life and in your later adult life you have a chance when you are ready to escape that and move forward,” White said.

“He isn’t forcing anyone through recovery or through harm reduction, he’s just really advocating for people to be met where they’re at to get the help when they’re ready.”

Every year the high school tries to organize events which bring more information to students around topics teenagers commonly struggle with. Levens said students can access counsellors at WLSS and services such as BGC, Foundry, Interior Health and Denisiqi Services Society are always welcome to meet with students needing support.

Felicella also visited the Child Development Centre, the BGC and Esk'etemc First Nation to tell his story, which he also brings to countries around the world.