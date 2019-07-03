Helps uses mayoral authority to get council to reconsider development

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps is asking council to reconsider a variance permit for a proposed development in on a property in the Jubilee neighbourhood. (Google Maps)

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is using mayoral authority to ask council to reconsider its decision about a development in Victoria’s Jubilee neighbourhood.

On June 13 council asked the applicant – proposing a development for 1708 Coronation Ave. – to work with City staff to make changes to the proposed design in order to fit within the “architectural character of neighbouring properties.”

As it stands, the proposal, from local designer and developer Zebra Group, outlines a two-storey duplex with side-by-side units, a butterfly roof shape, internal garages and separate outdoor spaces.

The low-density neighbourhood where the unit is proposed is described by City staff as containing a “mix of architectural styles from the last century” and a variety of houses with “primarily pitched and hipped roof types.”

“The proposed duplex is a contemporary style which does not fit with the character of the street, and due to the inconsistency with the duplex policy, staff recommend the development permit application be declined; however, alternate motions are also provided for council’s consideration,” reads a report from Chelsea Medd, development services planner.

And while council declined the development permit at a committee of the whole meeting on May 23, Helps is asking council to reconsider – citing the authority granted mayors in the community charter to request an issue come back for reconsideration within 30 days of a motion passing.

The property will be discussed at the next council meeting on July 4.

