Here comes the rain: Victoria can expect post Thanksgiving showers all week

Environment Canada’s predictions show a rainy week coming up for Victoria. (Unsplash)

Get out your rain gear, Victoria.

After a mostly sun-filled Thanksgiving long weekend, showers are returning, with Environment Canada predicting rain from Tuesday to Saturday.

But before the rain starts, Victorians can enjoy a bit of sun with their turkey. Thanksgiving Monday will see a high of 14 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

On Tuesday, the temperature won’t drop, but the precipitation sure will. Tuesday will see a high of 13 C and showers, followed by a high of 14 C and showers on Wednesday.

Showers keep coming but the temperature stays consistent between Thursday and Friday, with highs of 12 C and 13 C expected respectively.

Much of the same can be expected Saturday, with a high of 13 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain.

The Weather Network’s offical 2019 Fall Forecast predicted an extra rainy fall season in Victoria, with potential for a month’s worth of rain to fall in roughly on week.

This week’s rainy weather comes after a spell of cold, dry weather in Victoria, which experts say was caused a by a high pressure ridge preventing an insulative cloud cover from forming over the region.


