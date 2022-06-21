Here comes the sun: Victoria slated for summer temperatures starting Thursday

Five days of sunshine to kick off summer season

Environment Canada predicts Victoria temperatures will hit 28 C with sunny skies on Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada predicts five days of sunshine starting Thursday in Victoria.

On the first day of summer, the national forecaster is predicting temperatures will hit 28 C by Sunday (June 26) after a cool and soggy spring.

With a little cloud in the forecast for Wednesday (June 22), Thursday is clear sunshine with a high of 18 C. After that, temperatures will continue to climb to the height of the heat this week on Sunday, with a dip to 26 C predicated for Monday (June 27).

Sunday’s prediction of 28 C falls short of the record for that day, 29.6 C set in 2002. The record low for the same day is 5 C in 1971, according to Environment Canada data.

Normal temperatures for the week average 20 C.

READ ALSO: Cooling centres in Victoria, provincial alert system readying for extreme heat

READ ALSO: Langford set to apply for extreme heat mapping funding

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather