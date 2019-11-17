The 2019 Heritage Haunted House fundraiser raised more than $10,000 for the Help Fill a Dream Foundation. (Facebook/Heritage Haunted House)

Heritage Haunted House rakes in more than $10,000 to help fill children’s dreams

Spooky fundrasier has been scaring community for 13 years

Greater Victoria has showed its support for all things spooky, helping the Heritage Haunted House raise more than $10,000 for the Help Fill a Dream Foundation.

The Saanich fundraiser has a new, hair-raising theme each year, enlisting dozens of volunteers to act as the monsters, zombies and clowns of your nightmares.

RELATED: Face your fears with ‘phobias’ theme at 2019 Heritage Haunted House

The 2019 theme of ‘phobias’ had guests literally facing their worst fears as they navigated varying scenes “in blood curdling detail.”

With admission by donation, the fear-seeking Greater Victorians raised $10,105 for the Help Fill a Dream Foundation, a Vancouver Island charity that provides financial support for children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. The foundation has helped grant more than 2,200 wishes since 1986.

Speaking with Black Press Media in October, Heritage Haunted House host Carly Burbank said she does the fundraiser to help families facing something truly terrifying: a sick child.

RELATED: Heritage Haunt scares up thrills and chills

“What Help Fill A Dream does for Vancouver Island children and families is such a valuable service,” she said. “They step in when parents are facing the most difficult time of their lives, and assist with so many of the costs associated with facing a pediatric life-threatening illness.”

