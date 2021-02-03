Bono, the three-year-old King Doberman Pinscher went missing on Tuesday Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)

Bono, the three-year-old King Doberman Pinscher went missing on Tuesday Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)

‘He’s my whole world’: Island community rallies together to find missing dog

Volunteers are needed to join the search for Bono

Cyan Maretic last saw her three year old King Doberman Pinscher, Bono, on Tuesday Jan. 26 after taking him on a hike with friends up the Banon Creek logging road toward Holland Lake.

“At the very top of the mountain I noticed he went to the left. It’s not unlike him to disappear for 10 minutes. I didn’t think anything of it. Then 20 minutes went by, and I started to panic,” Maretic said.

Maretic retraced her steps, hiking up and down the mountainside in snow multiple times, but couldn’t find Bono.

Several of Maretic’s friends joined the effort to help find Bono, staying with her until 3 a.m. that night.

Over the next few days, volunteers from across the Ladysmith community have organized to help find Bono. Approximately 30 volunteers have joined the effort. Community members have offered use of drones, and off-road vehicles to help scour the search area.

Search parties have created a map of locations where they believe Bono might be found. (Submitted photo)

Search parties have created a map of locations where they believe Bono might be found. (Submitted photo)

“Every time I am ready to break down or lose hope, it is the support of my friends, acquaintances and people I don’t even know looking for Bono that gives me the energy to think positively and continue on. I am so thankful for their support,” Maretic said.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the countless hours of support.”

Maretic has also received much support by Find Lost and Escaped Dogs (FLED) and Reuniting Animals with Owners Missing (ROAM) — two Vancouver Island animal lost and found organizations.

“It is not uncommon for larger dogs like Bono to be found weeks after their disappearance even in these winter conditions,” ROAM spokesperson Lesli Steeves said. “Animals will instinctively attempt to find their home or areas they are comfortable with and stick to that area.”

However, FLED co-founder Jill Oakley believes someone may have Bono and intend to resell him.

“There’s always a possibility. Purebred dogs are always targets,” Oakley said.

FLED has received reports of 11 missing dogs on Vancouver Island since Jan. 1, 2021. Oakley said that Bono’s instinct would be to try and find his way down the mountain. She said that if he hasn’t been stolen, he’s likely to appear in a subdivision close to the Ladysmith trail network.

“We’ve had a dog show up seven months later,” Oakley said. “Volunteers are needed. If you can help search for Bono, contact us. If we can get people reporting in to us, then we can coordinate and get things going.”

Maretic said that Bono is often difficult on a leash, and has anxiety while travelling in vehicles. If anybody sees an uncooperative King Doberman Pinscher being walked on a leash, or looking distressed inside a vehicle, they’re encouraged to get in touch with either FLED, or ROAM.

In the mean time, Maretic won’t give up home. She’s determined to keep up the search until she’s reunited with Bono.

“When he became mine, my entire life changed,” she said. “My whole world is centered around him.”

FLED can be reached at: (250) 479-0911 or info@fledsearch.ca.

ROAM can be reached at: (778) 977-6260 or info@roambc.org

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census
Next story
Victoria police seeking high-risk, missing woman

Just Posted

A Sidney business owner is warning others of a scam where perpetrators use the threat of power disconnection. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

Scammers threaten would-be victims with power disconnection unless they pay up

Steven Grant, 53, has been missing from his Metchosin home since Jan. 30. Police say his hair is longer now than it appears in the provided image. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Public’s help sought in search for missing Metchosin man

Steven Grant, 53 has been missing from his home since Jan. 30

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
12 dogs seized from North Cowichan breeder due to lack of veterinary care

BC SPCA and RCMP respond to complaint and find several animals in distress

Thirteen Bushnell wildlife cameras are now missing from Oak Bay, believed to be stolen. The cameras capture the presence of deer and the images are processed into data for the pilot project. (Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society Photo)
More wildlife cameras stolen from Oak Bay

Hidden cameras crucial for deer contraception program

Victoria police are investigating a report of an indecent act in the 600-block of Lampson Street Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt woman warns others after indecent exposure

‘It’s OK to feel disgusted:’ woman says experience was violating, traumatizing

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria teen tackles 3 world records for solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth, is planned for Sooke in May. (Pixabay photo)
Youth art and literary show planned for May in Sooke

Submission deadline is March 31

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Most Read