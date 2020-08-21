A swim advisory has been implemented for some parts of Cadboro Bay beach after high levels of bacteria were found in water samples. (Black Press Media file photo)

High bacteria levels lead to swim advisory at Cadboro Bay beach

Samples show beach contains elevated levels of enterococci

Beach-goers looking to make a splash in Cadboro Bay are being advised to avoid the stretch of beach to the left of the outfall due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

READ ALSO: Toxic algae bloom back at Thetis Lake, warns CRD

On Aug. 20, Island Health issued a swim advisory for Cadboro Bay beach and Gyro Park after water samples from the left side of the beach showed elevated levels of enterococci – a bacteria found in saltwater. According to the health authority’s website, those who come into contact with water containing enterococci may experience ear, nose and throat infections or gastrointestinal illnesses.

Island Heath samples water from beaches all over Vancouver Island to assess the fecal contamination in the area – saltwater is tested for enterococci and freshwater for E. coli. If a water sample contains 70 enterococci or 400 E. coli, a swim advisory is implemented.

Water sampling began at Cadboro Bay beach in May and results have shown varying levels of bacteria since then. A swim advisory was previously implemented at the beach on July 9 when results showed high levels of enterococci.

READ ALSO: Swim advisory issued at Cadboro Bay beach due to high bacteria levels

Advisories are also in place at Esquimalt Gorge Park, Kinsmen Park beach, Glen Lake – View Park and Sayward Beach due to high levels of bacteria and at Prior Lake and Thetis Lake due to blue-green algae.

Motorcyclist caught going over 140 km/h on Pat Bay Highway

