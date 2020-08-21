High bacteria levels lead to swim advisory at Cadboro Bay beach

A swim advisory has been implemented for some parts of Cadboro Bay beach after high levels of bacteria were found in water samples. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beach-goers looking to make a splash in Cadboro Bay are being advised to avoid the stretch of beach to the left of the outfall due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

On Aug. 20, Island Health issued a swim advisory for Cadboro Bay beach and Gyro Park after water samples from the left side of the beach showed elevated levels of enterococci – a bacteria found in saltwater. According to the health authority’s website, those who come into contact with water containing enterococci may experience ear, nose and throat infections or gastrointestinal illnesses.

Island Health has advised to not swim or enter the water near Cadboro-Gyro Park. While the beach in front of the park tested ok, the area between the park and Telegraph Bay Rd should be be avoided.https://t.co/zYIAAwza93 pic.twitter.com/8HJZCvIozV — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) August 21, 2020

Island Heath samples water from beaches all over Vancouver Island to assess the fecal contamination in the area – saltwater is tested for enterococci and freshwater for E. coli. If a water sample contains 70 enterococci or 400 E. coli, a swim advisory is implemented.

Water sampling began at Cadboro Bay beach in May and results have shown varying levels of bacteria since then. A swim advisory was previously implemented at the beach on July 9 when results showed high levels of enterococci.

Advisories are also in place at Esquimalt Gorge Park, Kinsmen Park beach, Glen Lake – View Park and Sayward Beach due to high levels of bacteria and at Prior Lake and Thetis Lake due to blue-green algae.

