A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., in a Saturday, May 25, 2019, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz

High Level, Alta. fire evacuees allowed to go home

The Chuckegg Creek fire is close to 2,800 square kilometres in size and remains out of control

Community officials say thousands of fire evacuees from High Level, Alta., as well as the surrounding areas of Mackenzie County and several Dene Tha’ First Nation communities will be allowed to return home on Monday.

The announcement was made on the Town of High Level’s Facebook page today, and was accompanied by a video with municipal leaders from the town, county and First Nation, along with Premier Jason Kenney.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer says in the video that while the mandatory evacuation order that has been in place for two weeks will be lifted, an evacuation alert will remain in place.

She says that means residents should be ready to leave again at short notice if the fire threat returns.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, which has been threatening the area and is the largest wildfire in the province, is close to 2,800 square kilometres in size and remains out of control.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

