Young swimmers dove for treasures at Hamsterly Beach at Elk/Beaver Lake in July. (Black Press File Photo)

High levels of bacteria make Elk/Beaver Lake unsafe for swimming, again

CRD, Island Health advise beach-goers to find another spot to swim

Beaver Beach at Elk/Beaver Lake are again deemed unsafe for swimming.

On Tuesday, the Capital Regional District and Island Health reported that water samples from Beaver Beach contained high levels of bacteria. As a precaution, beach-goers and their pets are advised to stay out of the water.

Water samples are taken at several beaches on the lakes and Cheryl Bloxham, the Island Health media relations representative, confirmed that the other beaches at Elk/Beaver Lake are still safe for swimming.

Further samples will be taken at Beaver Beach to monitor the conditions of the water and signs have been posted at Beaver Beach to remind folks to stay on land.

