High levels of lead found in Ucluelet Elementary School’s taps

Ucluelet Elementary School has issued a warning to families that the water coming from two of the school’s taps is unsafe due to high lead levels.

“The issue with lead is that it often comes from the pipes or fixtures themselves. When water leaves the reservoir, it may be “safe”, but by the time it arrives at your facility, it may have become contaminated with lead,” read a statement from the Pacific Rim School District’s acting director of operations Alex Taylor on Nov. 7. “As such, it becomes the responsibility of the school district to ensure that the water coming directly out of the tap within the building / school is safe for drinking.”

The statement suggests the high lead levels have been found in two of the eight taps tested within the school.

“Please be advised that students and staff may still fill their water bottles at the school, just not at the tap locations specified,” it reads. “The water restrictions are only in effect for the specific tap locations mentioned…There will be no interruption to school programming or food services.”

The statement assures that immediate action is being taken, including signage being placed at the affected tap locations “alerting users to use an alternate water source, or to flush the lines for 30- seconds before consumption.”

The school district’s operations department is planning to install more permanent signage until more robust plumbing replacement work is undertaken.

“The Operations Department will source and install in-line filters just before the point of use. These filters will be certified NSF/ANSI 53 and changed on a frequent preventative maintenance cycle,” the statement reads. “The Operations Department, when practicable, will replace the pipes, fixtures and fittings between the water main and the tap itself for the above-mentioned locations.”

Taylor is encouraging anyone with additional questions or concerns to reach out to 250.720.5478 or ataylor@sd70.bc.ca



