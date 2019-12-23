High number of crashes reported in Greater Victoria

An unusually high number of crashes were reported to police in Greater Victoria on Dec. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fifteen collisions were reported to police in Greater Victoria in just 24 hours on Thursday.

Not every crash gets reported, but the ones that do are tracked by police. Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, emphasized that the number of crashes that occurred on Dec. 19 was notably high.

Eight collisions involving thirteen vehicles and one pedestrian were reported in Saanich. Six were called-in to the Victoria Police Department and one was called in to the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. Oak Bay was the only municipality with no reported crashes on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Anastasiades noted that two of the Saanich crashes – one on the Trans-Canada Highway and one on the Pat Bay Highway – involved drivers hydroplaning.

He pointed out that while no one was injured in the collisions, it’s a good time to remind residents and visitors alike to drive with care over the holidays.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck in Estevan Village in Oak Bay

“Short days and heavy rains make visibility especially difficult,” Anastasiades said. “We recommend allowing additional distance when following in traffic, ensuring both headlights are working, and adapting your speed to the road and weather conditions.”

All road users, no matter the form of transportation, need to be vigilant and patient and take care to ensure that they can both see and be seen,” said Bowen Osoko, VicPD spokesperson. He also noted the importance of reducing distractions and never driving while impaired.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season and these small steps can make all the difference.”

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com