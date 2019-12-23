High number of crashes reported in Greater Victoria

Shorter days, bad weather affect visibility, say police

An unusually high number of crashes were reported to police in Greater Victoria on Dec. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fifteen collisions were reported to police in Greater Victoria in just 24 hours on Thursday.

Not every crash gets reported, but the ones that do are tracked by police. Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, emphasized that the number of crashes that occurred on Dec. 19 was notably high.

Eight collisions involving thirteen vehicles and one pedestrian were reported in Saanich. Six were called-in to the Victoria Police Department and one was called in to the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. Oak Bay was the only municipality with no reported crashes on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Anastasiades noted that two of the Saanich crashes – one on the Trans-Canada Highway and one on the Pat Bay Highway – involved drivers hydroplaning.

He pointed out that while no one was injured in the collisions, it’s a good time to remind residents and visitors alike to drive with care over the holidays.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck in Estevan Village in Oak Bay

“Short days and heavy rains make visibility especially difficult,” Anastasiades said. “We recommend allowing additional distance when following in traffic, ensuring both headlights are working, and adapting your speed to the road and weather conditions.”

All road users, no matter the form of transportation, need to be vigilant and patient and take care to ensure that they can both see and be seen,” said Bowen Osoko, VicPD spokesperson. He also noted the importance of reducing distractions and never driving while impaired.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season and these small steps can make all the difference.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plan ahead to avoid family fights at Christmas, says clinical psychologist

Just Posted

‘It was in rough condition’: Vintage toy car gets new life by Oak Bay man

Christmas gift from 1952 restored to original look, given to Jeneece Place

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Victoria International Airport parking lots filling up fast for holiday getaways

Lot 2 now being used, as Lot 1 is completely full

Greater Victoria home to more than 2,100 EI recipients in October

Year-to-year, the number of recipients has risen by 12 per cent

Sidney turns down housing project over size, massing after neighbourhood concerns

Would-be developer of project on Sidney’s westside now plans to sell lot

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Most Read