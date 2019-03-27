High of 13 C expected for Wednesday

Sunny and a high of 13 C is expected for Wednesday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sun with wind near Haro Strait in the afternoon and a high of 13 C throughout the day. Overnight is supposed to be clear with partial cloud cover rolling in early in the evening with a low of 4 C.

Thursday’s forecast is expected to be clear with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 3 C and cloudy.

For Friday, expect a high of 14 C throughout the day and an overnight low of 4 C.

Saturday should be sunny with a daytime high of 14 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Sunday looks similar with a high of 14 C throughout the day, with cloudy periods overnight and a 30 per cent of showers with a low of 7 C.