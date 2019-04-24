High of 14 C for Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy clearing late in the morning with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 5 C.
Thursday will see increasing cloud cover late in the morning with a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C and a low of 6 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will be clear and windy with a low of 4 C.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 4 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.