High of 16 C for Thursday

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness late this morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 6 C.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.
Saturday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C with an overnight low of 4 C.
