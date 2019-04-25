The sun comes up along Dallas Road around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

High of 16 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness late this morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 6 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C with an overnight low of 4 C.


