High-powered lunch panel in Victoria tackles housing crisis

Housing affordability in Victoria and elsewhere on B.C.’s southwest coast is at a crisis point, which is leading experts in development, planning and urbanism to look at how to ease the crunch in a sustainable way. A lunchtime panel at the Bayview Place Roundhouse in Victoria next Tuesday will discuss the issues. Don Denton/Black Press

Members of the development community and two former provincial premiers will discuss the B.C. housing crisis during a lunchtime panel Tuesday in Victoria.

Ken and Patricia Mariash, along with Kathryn White, president and CEO of the United Nations Association in Canada, host the sixth annual Global Issues Dialogue. The public event will focus on housing supply and urbanism as it relates to affordability, and assemble leaders from the housing, finance and community sectors to talk about ways forward at this critical time.

Former B.C. premier Mike Harcourt and ex-Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall are guest speakers for the luncheon, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayview Place Roundhouse, 253 Esquimalt Rd.

Panellists include former B.C. cabinet minister and mayor of Langley, Peter Fassbender; Michael Ferreira, managing principal for Urban Analytics; Jon Stovell, president of Reliance Properties; Shayne Strukoff, managing partner of Gowling WLG; Andrew Ramlo, vice-president of market intelligence for the Rennie Group; and Ken Mariash, co-owner of Focus Equities and the developer of Bayview Place.

Tickets are $35, ($20 for university students) available online at unac.org. For more information, call 250-388-9924.

editor@vicnews.com