High-rise hotel proposed for downtown Victoria location

A 15-storey hotel could be coming to the Fort and Blanshard streets area

The properties at the 700-block of Fort Street and 1100-block of Blanshard Street may soon be transformed into a high-rise hotel. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

A B.C. developer is proposing a high-rise hotel for a central block in downtown Victoria.

Merchant House Capital is bringing forward early plans for its properties along the 700-block of Fort Street and 1100-block of Blanshard Street, known collectively by the group as “Blanshard Block”.

Currently, the site is occupied by a Monk Office, the Self-Heal Herbal Center, Elder Chiropractic, Chimoto, Italian Food Imports, Guitar Plus, Better Choice Staffing, as well as residential units in the top two floors of the heritage-registered Montrose apartment building.

In a presentation coming to the Victoria Downtown Residents Association on Jan. 29, Merchant House Capital proposes a zoning change to accommodate the Montrose Wintergarden Hotel Project.

The proposed project would accommodate hotel, office, food and beverage businesses, and have a proposed height of 65.5 m, which could translate into roughly 15 storeys, making it one of the highest buildings in the area.

The Montrose apartment building is set to be retained for the development.

More information will come forward at the upcoming meeting, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Christ Church Cathedral at 930 Burdett Ave.

Black Press Media reached out to Merchant Capital House for comment, but no one was immediately available.

