UPDATED: VicPD thank public for help locating high-risk missing woman

Joyce, 63, is 5’2” with a medium to heavy build and was last seen Sept. 3 wearing glasses, a dark blue dress and a beige cardigan sweater. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police officers report Judy Carole Joyce is safe after a missing person alert Friday afternoon.

Joyce was reported last seen Sept. 3 near the intersection of Douglas and View streets and police issued an alert Sept. 4. She was located and reported safe fewer than 90 minutes later.

“Patrol officers are thanking our community, including members of our local media and the public, for your part in this successful resolution to this file. Your tips and sharing of information helped us locate her quickly and safely,” VicPD said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.