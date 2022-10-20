Several Sidney/North Saanich RCMP vehicles and officers at Beacon Avenue and Highway 17 on Oct. 13 around 4:30 p.m. for what turned out to be a false alarm. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

High-risk police response blamed on 2 false alarms, say Sidney/North Saanich RCMP

Individual in distress, false panic alarm to blame

A trio of high-risk calls saw police officers swarm Sidney streets two consecutive days last week.

A false alarm prompted heavy police presence in downtown midday on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed officers were called for a hold up alarm at a Sidney bank and responded accordingly. Once on site, officers confirmed the call was false.

In a second call to the area that day, RCMP were called for a report of a male actively robbing a business in the 2200-block of Beacon Avenue with a weapon. Following the high-risk response, police confirmed the individual appeared to be in medical distress. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, RCMP said.

READ ALSO: Masked bandits not a Halloween prank, warns Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers

The next day, Oct. 13, police were spotted near Beacon Avenue and Highway 17 with weapons drawn.

In that case, officers were responding to a report of a male individual in the area with a weapon. Police were not able to substantiate the call.

