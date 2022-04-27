No arrests have been made in the wake of incident where a teacher was struck with a hammer in a Winnipeg high school. (pixabay file photo)

No arrests have been made in the wake of incident where a teacher was struck with a hammer in a Winnipeg high school. (pixabay file photo)

High school teacher struck with hammer in Winnipeg classroom

Police said the teacher declined medical attention and no arrests were made

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is recovering at home after being hit with a hammer.

The Pembina Trails School Division said Wednesday the teacher was struck while in class a day earlier at Shaftesbury High School and immediately called for help.

A student who the division says brought a hammer to school was escorted to the office and sent home after the student’s parents were notified.

Police said they were investigating, but no arrests were made.

A school social worker was offering support to students.

“We know that witnessing a violent incident can cause trauma and feelings of anxiousness, worry, anger. These feelings are normal. Please know that (Pembina Trails) advisers are available to support students,” the division said in a statement, which was sent to parents, guardians and students.

It said students in nearby classrooms heard a commotion and were guided by teachers to take “appropriate measures to remain safe.”

Police confirmed they responded to reports that a staff member at the high school had been assaulted.

Officers stationed at the school were on hand to de-escalate the situation and to remove the student before general patrol officers responded.

Police said the teacher declined medical attention.

—The Canadian Press

crimeEducation

Previous story
Grant reduces Sooke’s wildfire risks
Next story
Man severely injured logging on northern Vancouver Island dies 2 weeks later

Just Posted

A rendering for Abstract Developments’ building expected to replace the former Gorge Pointe Pub on Tillicum Road. Following a public hearing on Monday (April 25), Esquimalt council approved the rezoning necessary for the project. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Neighbours voice concerns, but 6-storey complex at former Esquimalt pub site

VicPD have arrested a man after an attemped arson incident on an occupied boat in Esquimalt Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after attempted arson incident on occupied boat in Esquimalt

Traffic sits lined up Wednesday on the end of Glen Lake Road where it meets up with Sooke Road. The City of Langford reconfigured Glen Lake Road to align it with the traffic signal at Happy Valley Road. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford officially opens reconfigured Glen Lake Road connection

Emergency crews work on a patient struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Wilfert and Wale Roads in Colwood. (Joan Stiebel/News Staff)
UPDATE: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Colwood