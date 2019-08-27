The public notice of seizure posted on the windows and door of 642 Cannabis made it clear that the store was no longerr allowed to operate. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

High times end for Sooke’s 642 Cannabis shop

Early morning raid saw the doors shuttered and product seized

The 642 Cannabis store in Sooke has been raided, their product seized, and its doors shuttered after the Province’s Community Safety Unit conducted an early morning raid on the premises.

The Sooke cannabis outlet was the only one of the four cannabis locations in Sooke that continued to operate without having the appropriate licensing in place.

The RCMP confirmed that the remaining two non-licensed stores, including High Tide dispensary in Otter Point, had voluntarily shut down two weeks ago, awaiting their license procedures to be completed.

Reached for comment, the Community Safety Unit said that “the Ministry (of Justice) is unable to comment on any complaints or any enforcement actions that the Community Safety Unit (CSU) will or will not undertake in response to specific cases or situations”.

But Colin Hynes, speaking on behalf of the Ministry. confirmed that the Community Safety Unit is actively following up with unlicensed (cannabis) retailers in communities across B.C.

“It’s been clear that illegal retailers that do not obtain a provincial licence will have to close or face increasing enforcement action from the CSU,” said Hynes.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, CSU Officers will always identify themselves —displaying either photo identification or both a badge and photo identification. Police also have authority to enforce laws with respect to cannabis, including the authority to make seizures, issue violation tickets and investigate and recommend charges for offences under both the provincial statutes and the federal criminal law.”

He added that the Province does not provide operational direction to police and that police will set their own priorities based on the needs of their community.

In the case of the raid on 642 Cannabis, the RCMP confirmed that they had not initiated the raid, but were simply present in a supporting trole at the request of the Community Safety Unit.

In July, Riverside Cannabis became the first legal cannabis operation in Sooke when they completed a licensing process that owner Lisa Taylor described as arduous.

RELATED: one legal pot outlet in Sooke

No staff were available for comment during the raid, and neither Callum Wake and Vince Collard, the owners of the operation, were available for comment.

Thee brother of one of the owners (who refused to identify himself other than the fact that he was a brother of an owner) had been called to the store, ostensibly to lock the doors. “When I got here they told me that what they actually wanted was for me to open the safe,” he said.

“I don’t work here and I didn’t open the safe.”

The raid comes on the heels of similar raids on unlicensed pot stores across the Greater Victoria area over the past two months.


High times for 642 Cannabis ended on Tuesday morning as the unlicensed storefront was raided and shut down. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

