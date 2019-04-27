High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Strong winds are causing power outages and forcing BC Ferries to cancel a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday in Metro Vancouver, forecasting 60 kilometre-per-hour winds along the Georgia Strait.

The weather agency said a vigorous front of northwesterly wings will reach gusts of 80 kilometres-per-hour as it funnels down the passage.

As of 9 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 1,400 customers were without power, with Kerrisdale in Vancouver and Morgan Heights in Surrey being the hardest hit.

BC Ferries cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, due to a a mechanical issue that it says limits the vessel in adverse weather. The crown corporation was also dealing with an IT issue impacting ticket purchases, causing further delays.

The high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree
Next story
More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Just Posted

Off-leash area for dogs at Colwood’s Esquimalt Lagoon remains

Motion to expand on-leash area failed at council meeting

Victoria Police work to locate missing 35-year-old man

Daniel Fitzgerald was last seen in Esquimalt around 3:30 p.m. on April 26

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Victoria Police asks public to help locate missing man

David Johnson, 56, was last seen in downtown Victoria on April 9

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Highway 14, near Sooke, re-opens to alternating traffic

Fallen tree closed highway this afternoon

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read