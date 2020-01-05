BC Ferries has cancelled the 12 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. (Black Press Media File)

High winds have cancelled some afternoon sailings between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver

12 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, 2 p.m. return sailing cancelled

High winds are impacting ferry service between Greater Vancouver and Greater Victoria Sunday afternoon.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 12 p.m. sailing of the Coastal Celebration leaving Swartz Bay and the vessel’s 2 p.m. sailing leaving Tsawwassen.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” said BC Ferries in a release. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as it safe to do so.”

Weather also impacted sailings Friday, with BC Ferries cancelling several sailings.

Sailings from Duke Point, Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay and more were cancelled throughout the day Friday. Certain routes experienced a modified schedule on Friday as well, according to a service notice. These cancellations led to increased demand Saturday.

RELATED: Ferries filling up Saturday after evening of stormy weather in Victoria

The Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is the busiest route in the BC Ferry system.

In 2018, 3.18 million passengers travelled from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, while 3.22 travelled the other way.

Updates follow.

