The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

High winds see night/late-night Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailings cancelled

Reservation fees will be refunded, travel reverting to standby basis, says B.C. Ferries

Windy conditions will see ferry sailings on the Tsawwassen and Duke Point run halted later tonight, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a service notice posted this afternoon, Sept. 29, Queen of New Westminster sailings departing Tsawwassen terminal (Lower Mainland), at 9:15 p.m. and Duke Point terminal (Nanaimo), at 12:15 a.m. have been cancelled due to high winds.

Other sailings will depart as scheduled, B.C. Ferries said, and customers who have reserved a spot will have their bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded. Travel will revert to standby basis, B.C. Ferries said.

B.C. Ferries apologized for any inconvenience caused and said safety of customers and crew are of utmost importance.

Winds also saw cancellation of Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferries earlier today.

For current ferry conditions, see www.bcferries.com.

