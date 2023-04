Gust could cause damage across the region

Waves rage Monday (April 17) morning at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. Environment Canada issued an official wind warning shortly before 10:30 a.m. with winds expected to abate by late afternoon. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A blustery morning yielded an official wind warning for Greater Victoria mid-Monday (April 17).

Environment Canada issued a warning of brief strong winds – 70 km/h gusting to 90 – that could cause damage.

The frontal system moving through Vancouver Island is expected to weaken by the afternoon.

Weather