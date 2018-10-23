Goldstream River is still quite shallow in some spots, but will soon have thousands of salmon passing through to spawn. (Lindsey Horsting/News staff)

Higher water levels in Goldstream River may help more salmon get upstream

Slow start to salmon run season in Langford

Residents are waiting with anticipation for the height of the salmon run at Goldstream Provincial Park.

The depth of the water plays a part in the salmon run and it’s possible more salmon will be seen once it starts to rain, but it’s not a determining factor.

Tracey Bleackley, a park naturalist with RLC Park Services, said they usually see the salmon run pick up at the very end of October.

“It’s started, but it’s always a slow start,” she said.

RLC Park Services has an underwater camera near the estuary, and she said they can see when the tide is high the fish explore further up the river.

Bleackley said the salmon go through a change period, which is called staging, once they reach the estuary and before they swim upstream. They prepare for the transition from salt water to fresh water and they change colour from their ocean-bearing colours to spawning colours due to hormonal changes.

The male chum salmon grow a long nose and teeth and have crimson marks on their bodies whereas the female chum also grow teeth and have a long black markings on their bodies.

Bleackley said they will be hosting many school groups at Goldstream River beginning Monday, Oct. 29 and into December to see the salmon run and learn about the process.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Resident charged $48,350 fine for poisoning large Oak Bay tree

Just Posted

Resident charged $48,350 fine for poisoning large Oak Bay tree

The district says this amount represents the appraised value of the tree

BC Ferries not as full as reported due to ability to book consecutive sailings

Multiple reservation booking strategy artificially inflates BC Ferries “current conditions”

Island Health encourages sexual assault survivors to #TrustYourself

New social media campaign urges survivors of sexual assault to seek medical care

Higher water levels in Goldstream River may help more salmon get upstream

Slow start to salmon run season in Langford

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island man claims falling ice smashed his truck windshield

Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.

B.C. veteran combats PTSD in the ring and on the farm

Cam Tetrault is a valuable contributor at Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing Club

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

Most Read