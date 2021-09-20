Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management

The 2021 Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards ceremony took place virtually this week. (Photo by Scott McAlpine/UBCM)

The District of Highlands was among the jurisdictions recognized as the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) presented its 2021 Community Excellence Awards at this week’s virtual convention.

The West Shore municipality received an honourable mention in the asset management category, for its work in sustainable asset management. The qathet Regional District won for its natural asset solution to stormwater runoff.

The category is intended to highlight innovative approaches to the management of existing and new infrastructure.

Overall, the annual awards highlight UBCM member First Nations, regional districts and municipalities, showcasing outstanding work in the areas of governance, service delivery, asset management and sustainability. The recognition aims to offer best examples of how other communities can implement similar initiatives.

ALSO READ: UVic, U-Calgary researchers investigate possibility of CO2 storage in ocean basalt

The other Island community recognized was the City of Nanaimo, which won the sustainability category for its Complete Streets engineering standards and design guidelines.

Videos of projects from some of the candidates are available at youtube.com/user/UBCMcommunications.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsUBCMWest Shore