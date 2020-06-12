O.K. Industries is looking to build a quarry next to Capital Regional District land, of which the aquifer sits underneath. This map was taken from the 2015 report for the rezoning application. (Photo courtesy District of Highlands)

Highlands Community Association petitions province’s approval of rock quarry

Association says province hasn’t adequately addressed public concerns

The Highlands District Community Association (HDCA) is petitioning the province’s decision to grant a permit for a rock quarry on Millstream Road.

A petition dated June 8 was submitted to the Supreme Court of B.C. between the HDCA and the province’s Attorney General; the minister of mines, energy and petroleum resources; Donald Harrison, delegate of the chief inspector of mines and O.K. Industries Ltd.

The quarry, which would be near the Millstream Road entrance to the District of Highlands, was first proposed in 2016 by O.K. Industries. More than 1,000 residents signed a petition against the proposal at the time and 3,000 others signed an online petition, according to the HDCA.

In 2015, O.K. Industries purchased the 65-acre property from the province and in late 2016 Highlands denied the company’s rezoning application to use the land for industrial purposes. The company then applied to the province for a Mines Act permit in 2017 which was granted in March of this year. The property has been zoned by the community as a greenbelt, the HDCA said.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Province permits proposed gravel quarry in Highlands

In March, Capital Regional District Board unanimously voted to support the Highlands in opposition to the quarry proposal.

Concerns from the HDCA include impacts on the subsurface aquifer, noise and dust the project will generate for almost two decades. Road safety hazards from increased heavy truck traffic, possible negative impacts to the quality of life and house prices for surrounding residents and impacts on biodiversity are also of concern according to the HDCA.

“In its decision to approve this application, in our view, the province has not adequately addressed the significant possibility that ongoing blasting will cause toxic contaminants from the adjacent Millstream Meadows, which is a historic liquid waste dump, to migrate towards and contaminate our drinking water,” said Scott Richardson, chair of the HDCA board. “Rock could be mined almost anywhere, but once groundwater is contaminated it can’t be replaced.”

READ ALSO: Opposition to gravel quarry in Highlands gains traction

An unclear process and guidelines for public input into the project hampered the HDCA, Richardson said, despite them requesting clarification.

“After having attempted to actively engage the statutory decision maker, the chief inspector of mines, the mines minister and our MLA over the past three years, unfortunately our last remaining recourse is to take this issue to the courts,” Richardson said. “In the end we were denied due process and we believe the province hasn’t adequately addressed important public interest considerations, including the substantial health and safety, environmental and social concerns associated with this proposal.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

District of Highlandsmining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187
Next story
David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

Just Posted

Crash impacts Friday commute on highway to Sooke

Drive BC web camera shows traffic backing up

Man who killed Victoria father in middle of Hillside Avenue sentenced to four years

Joseph Gauthier, a father of four, was killed March 10 after a party.

North Saanich sparks online survey on outdoor burning and green waste drop-off

Survey said to be available in early July

Victoria host virtual Canada Day celebration

Anyone can participate by uploading videos for the July 1 celebrations

Highlands Community Association petitions province’s approval of rock quarry

Association says province hasn’t adequately addressed public concerns

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read