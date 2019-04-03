Highlands Fire Department put out a small brush fire off Davies Road on Wednesday morning. (Highlands Fire Department/Facebook)

Highlands Fire Department responds to West Shore’s first wildfire of the season

Crews put out small brush fire Wednesday

Highlands Fire Department responded to its first wildfire of the season on Wednesday.

The department, located north of Millstream, sent eight firefighters to a small brush fire Wednesday morning.

While chief Dean Ford said the crew isn’t sure how the blaze started, dry conditions likely played a role.

“Generally we don’t see much in the way [of wildfires] until late April [or] beginning of May,” he said. “This is a little earlier than normal.”

Unable to bring fire trucks into the area, the department used a vehicle with four wheel drive to shuttle in water. And of course, the rain helped too.

“Thankfully we had a bit of rain so the fire didn’t get too far out of control,” he added. “Yesterday would have been a different story.”

Ford said crews are constantly training and preparing for wildfire season – an inevitable reality of summertime that crews around B.C. are gearing up for, especially after the second driest March in the region’s history.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
A brush fire near Davies Road in the District of Highlands is one of the first ‘wildfires’ of the season. (Highlands Fire Department/Facebook)

