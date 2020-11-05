Highlands, Langford firefighters rescue dog from 60-foot gully in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Third dog rescued from same area in past year, fire chief says

Fire crews from the Highlands and Langford joined forces to rescue a dog that fell down a cliff in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Highlands Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Firefighters from the Highlands and Langford rescued a dog after it fell down a large cliff in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Thursday.

Around noon on Nov. 5, emergency crews received a report from a passerby that a Doberman in need of a rescue after it fell down the approximately 60-foot cliff near the falls, saidHighlands Fire Rescue Chief Dean Ford.

A team of eight firefighters safely pulled the pooch out of the gully and over the top of the cliff. Ford noted that the dog sustained minor injuries and may require stitches.

READ ALSO: West Shore first responders raise alarm after dramatic increase in mental health calls

It’s the third such call for the same cliff in the last year, the fire chief said. Each time, a large dog scampered too close to the edge and fell down into the gully – all three survived but required firefighter rescues.

The two most recent incidents nearly resulted in people needing rescue as passersby attempted to help by repelling down the cliff, Ford said.

He emphasized it “is a very technical rescue” and the public should not attempt it but rather call 911.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

DogsHighlandsLangford Fire Rescuerescue