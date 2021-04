District of Highlands will increase property taxes by three per cent. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The District of Highlands property tax will increase by three per cent for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Two per cent will be directed to operational costs of the district, and one per cent will be invested into an asset management plan the district draws on for infrastructure investments.

Mayor Ken Williams said this increase keeps with inflation.

READ ALSO: Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of HighlandsProperty taxesWest Shore