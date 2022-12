A section of Ross Durrance Road will be closed during business hours Dec. 9 to 21

The District of Highlands is warning motorists to expect closures on a section of Ross Durrance Road in December as BC Hydro crews perform tree work. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Highlands is advising motorists to expect closures on a section of Ross Durrance Road in December.

The district said in a notice Ross Durrance Road between civic address 176 and 228 will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays from Dec. 9 to 21.

The closure is to allow tree work conducted by BC Hydro along the road.

READ MORE: West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionDistrict of HighlandsTrafficWest Shore