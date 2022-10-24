Highway 1 closed in Langford due to crash

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.

Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

Traffic delays are expected.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

More to come.

