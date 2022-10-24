Highway 1 closed in Langford due to crash

Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC) Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.

Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

9 am- Both Southbound Hwy 1 lanes are shut down near Spencer Rd on ramp. Police are at the scene of a flipped over dump truck. We will advise when the lanes are open. Expect traffic delays in this area. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 24, 2022

Traffic delays are expected.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

More to come.

