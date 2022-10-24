Highway 1 closed in Langford due to crash

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.
West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.
Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.
9 am- Both Southbound Hwy 1 lanes are shut down near Spencer Rd on ramp. Police are at the scene of a flipped over dump truck. We will advise when the lanes are open. Expect traffic delays in this area.
Traffic delays are expected.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
