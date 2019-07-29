Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

Project tender for work between Leigh Road, Westshore Parkway closes end of July

Work to widen the deadly stretch of road between Leigh Road and the Westshore Parkway in Langford will begin this fall. (Google Maps)

Work to widen Highway 1 to four lanes in Langford will begin this fall.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the work will take place as planned between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway.

A specific timeline for the work and impacts to traffic will be made available when the tender closes at the end of July and a pre-construction meeting with the successful proponent takes place.

Other safety improvements to the deadly section of road were completed this spring.

As a short-term safety improvement, the ministry completed installation of 250 reflective “picket” delineators in early March.

The “picket” delineators were installed over the same 1.25-kilometre section that the four-laning is planned for, to help motorists navigate the highway curve.

Delineators were also installed from approximately 300 metres north of Finlayson Arm Road to about 300 metres south of the Goldstream River Bridge in May.

A ministry spokesperson said more than 300 delineators were installed over approximately 1.6 kilometres.

In addition, two digital speed reader boards were installed in the area in May. The southbound speed reader was installed east of West Shore Parkway and the northbound speed reader was installed east of the Leigh Road overpass.

“This $14-million project will improve safety at the southern gateway to the Malahat,” the spokesperson said.

Data on the number of collisions and closures that have occurred since the safety improvements were installed was not yet available.

