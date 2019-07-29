Work to widen the deadly stretch of road between Leigh Road and the Westshore Parkway in Langford will begin this fall. (Google Maps)

Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

Project tender for work between Leigh Road, Westshore Parkway closes end of July

Work to widen Highway 1 to four lanes in Langford will begin this fall.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the work will take place as planned between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway.

A specific timeline for the work and impacts to traffic will be made available when the tender closes at the end of July and a pre-construction meeting with the successful proponent takes place.

READ MORE: Langford mayor, motorists call for immediate upgrades to deadly stretch of Trans-Canada Highway

READ MORE: Ministry to install temporary reflective delineators on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Other safety improvements to the deadly section of road were completed this spring.

As a short-term safety improvement, the ministry completed installation of 250 reflective “picket” delineators in early March.

The “picket” delineators were installed over the same 1.25-kilometre section that the four-laning is planned for, to help motorists navigate the highway curve.

Delineators were also installed from approximately 300 metres north of Finlayson Arm Road to about 300 metres south of the Goldstream River Bridge in May.

A ministry spokesperson said more than 300 delineators were installed over approximately 1.6 kilometres.

In addition, two digital speed reader boards were installed in the area in May. The southbound speed reader was installed east of West Shore Parkway and the northbound speed reader was installed east of the Leigh Road overpass.

“This $14-million project will improve safety at the southern gateway to the Malahat,” the spokesperson said.

Data on the number of collisions and closures that have occurred since the safety improvements were installed was not yet available.

READ MORE: Malahat closed an average of once per month, says Ministry of Transportation


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing
Next story
New survey says one in three Canadians spend money faster than they make it

Just Posted

New survey says one in three Canadians spend money faster than they make it

Almost forty per cent of Canadians say they went into debt because they live beyond their means

Sunny skies and hot weather in Monday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

Project tender for work between Leigh Road, Westshore Parkway closes end of July

New report shows effects of Canada’s aging workforce

Health care among the most rapidly aging sectors

PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

Victoria Flamenco Festival offers fiery performances of art and dance

VIDEO: Greater Victoria weekend wrap-up: Here’s what you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read