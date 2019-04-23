Highway 1 just south of Malahat Drive to see lane expansion

Langford stretch between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway will see additional lane and median

The stretch of Highway 1 between Leigh Road and the Westshore Parkway will see a fourth lane installed (Google Maps)

Highway 1 users will see an expansion to a vital transport artery soon.

The stretch between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway will be widened from three lanes to four lanes, and new median barrier to separate traffic will be installed.

An additional northbound through lane will also be constructed at the Westshore Parkway intersection.

The construction plans were announced by Premier John Horgan and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena on Tuesday, who also announced plans for improvements to Highway 14 in Sooke.

“These two investments will make the commute safer and more efficient for the thousands of people living in the western communities,” said Horgan. “We need to build transportation solutions for right now, as well as into the future.”

For the Highway 1 four-lane project, the federal government is providing $4.75 million while the province is providing up to $9.25 million.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the announcement about the four-lane project is big for the city and he said it’s great that the province recognizes the importance of safety on the stretch of Highway 1 between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway.

“It couldn’t have come fast enough given the two fatalities we had that really brought attention to this,” Young said. “We’re really appreciative of the announcement today.”

Young said the Highway 14 improvements will also help to create an “affordable corridor” and could help the affordable housing crisis, giving people the option to live in Sooke and commute to work faster.

“There’s no point in putting roads into areas like Victoria where a single-family home is a million dollars,” Young said.

In places like Sooke and Langford, where homes are $300,000 to $400,000 dollars cheaper, Young said families can really consider buying a place to live especially if their commutes will be better.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that the Leigh Road Improvement project will go to tender this summer, with construction expected to begin in the fall and wrapping up in the summer of 2021.

The Highway 14 improvements will begin in late summer 2019, and wrap up by summer 2021.

