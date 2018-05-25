Highway 1 northbound traffic shifts to new lanes at McKenzie Avenue

Beginning this weekend, drivers are advised that the northbound lanes on Highway 1 near McKenzie Avenue will begin to detour onto the newly constructed ramps for the future interchange.

This new location for northbound highway traffic will be in place until construction of the overpass crossing Highway 1 is completed in summer 2019.

Progress has been made on widening the Galloping Goose Trail, and building crossings over both McKenzie Avenue and Highway 1. This will keep pedestrians and cyclists safer by being separated from vehicle traffic. Pedestrians are now able to use the trail infrastructure to cross Highway 1 and McKenzie Avenue, instead of waiting at the Highway 1/McKenzie traffic signal.

While the intersection configuration will be changed, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects vehicle traffic to continue to flow at the existing speeds. There will be no changes to the signal timing operations. The ministry asks drivers to follow signs, watch for workers, and keep moving through the construction site while obeying the construction speed limit of 60 km/h.

The southbound traffic on Highway 1 is expected to be detoured on a new alignment later this summer as construction progresses. These lane shifts will allow crews to excavate the existing highway down and construct the overpass across the highway.

The ministry continues to monitor traffic to ensure delays related to construction are minimal, and provides regular updates to travel advisories at: www.drivebc.ca. To view the project website, visit: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/mckenzieinterchange/.

